Observation Pizza

115 W 18th St

Popular Items

Create Your Own Sound$12.00
Create your own pizza, choose up to 4 toppings. Mozzarella is automatically included in a create your own, please leave a note if you would like to leave it off.
Jerome John Garcia$12.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato base. Finished with bacon fat and grana padano.
Betty Davis$12.00
Bacon, pepperoni, mortadella, andouille, capocollo, mozzarella, tomato base. Finished with bacon fat and grana padano.
Robert Weir$12.00
Mozzarella, burrata, ricotta, tomato base. Finished with grana padano.
Seasonal Panzenella Salad$7.00
Mix of local farmers greens, carrots, fennel, orange segments, radishes, shaved red onion, lemon ricotta, and ranch croutons served with a garlic ramp vinaigrette.
Iz$12.00
Marinated chili pineapple, bacon, pepperoni, capicollo, burrata, basil, pickled jalapeños, tomato base. Finished with basil and bacon fat.
Frank Sinatra$12.00
Gorgonzola dolce, balsamic soaked figs, mozzarella, garlic oil base. Finished with prosciutto, farmers greens, grana padano, balsamic, and olive/garlic oil blend.
Carlos Santana$12.00
Garlic Base, mozzarella, queso fresco, carnitas, onions, cilantro. Finished with salsa verde and bacon fat, served with lime wedges.
Jimmy Buffet$12.00
Basil, burrata, mozzarella, tomato base. Finished with olive/garlic oil blend, basil, and sea salt.
House Ranch$2.00
Housemade Ranch
Location

kansas city MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
