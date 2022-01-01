Go
Toast

Obstacle Brewing & Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

4613 S. Mason St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jalapeno Jack Burger$13.50
Pepper-Jack Cheese | Diced Jalapeño | Raspberry Chipotle Sauce
Turkey and Pepperoni Toasted Sub$11.00
Turkey | Pepperoni | Provolone | Avocado | Tomato | Lettuce
Julienne French Fries$3.50
Ticket$25.00
4oz burger$6.00
Choose from one of our Obstacle burgers
Classic Burger$12.25
Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | choice of cheese
Ham Sandwich$5.00
Thinly Sliced Black Forest Ham | served on a toasted Brioche bun
Ranch$0.10
Ticket$25.00
Ticket$25.00
See full menu

Location

4613 S. Mason St.

Fort Collins CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Suh Sushi Korean BBQ

No reviews yet

Sushi Restaurant · Korean Restaurant · Bar & Grill

Yampa Sandwich Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Whetstone Climbing

No reviews yet

Come hang with us!!

Otto Pint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston