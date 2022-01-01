Obstacle Brewing & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
4613 S. Mason St.
Popular Items
Location
4613 S. Mason St.
Fort Collins CO
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Suh Sushi Korean BBQ
Sushi Restaurant · Korean Restaurant · Bar & Grill
Yampa Sandwich Co.
Come in and enjoy!
Whetstone Climbing
Come hang with us!!
Otto Pint
Come in and enjoy!