TRiO Restaurant & Market

TRiO Restaurant & Market is all about simple pleasures, authentic flavors and innovative cuisine. Come shop our selection of 3,000 wines, 500 beers, and a wide variety of gourmet and NC products while you wait. Whether you are looking for a quick bite on your lunch break, or picking something up for a romantic beach picnic, we have something for everyone. Come visit us on MP. 4.5 in Kitty Hawk for all your wine, beer, and cheese needs. Cheers

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS

3708 N Croatan Hwy • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caramelized Onion Dip w/ Chips$8.00
A signature TRiO classic! Our take on traditional onion dip is made with onions roasted in-house to sweet perfection and finished with a kick of heat. Served with chips
Aged Gouda & Roast Beef Panini$14.00
Made with our balsamic roasted tomato and arugula
Turkey & Brie Panini$14.00
Made with fresh strawberries, basil & locally made pepper jelly
Caesar Salad$11.00
Crisp romaine tossed with a housemade lemon-mascarpone Caesar dressing topped with freshly grated Grana Padano and crunchy garlic croutons
Bowl Mac-n-Cheese$13.00
Our six cheese artisan blend mixed with cavatappi, topped with potato chip crumble and baked
Brie & Prosciutto Panini$13.00
Thinly sliced La Quercia Prosciutto Americano and imported brie with rosemary fig spread
French Dip$16.00
Thinly sliced house roasted roast beef, provolone, and TRiO caramelized onion dip on a demi baguette. Served with au jus.
Roasted Cauliflower$9.00
Topped with Barber’s cheddar and served with chimichurri
Carolina Shrimp & Grits$24.00
Local, Wanchese shrimp in our Cava cream sauce with mushrooms over roasted corn and smoked cheddar NC grits
House Grilled Cheese$11.00
Made with our artisan cheese blend and a drizzle of truffle oil
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Credit Cards
Catering
Takeout

Location

3708 N Croatan Hwy

Kitty Hawk NC

Sunday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

