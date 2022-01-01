Ocala restaurants you'll love

Ocala restaurants
Toast
  Ocala

Ocala's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Cocktail
Burger
BBQ
Chicken
Southern
Latin American
Soul Food
Must-try Ocala restaurants

Pie-O-Mine & Greens image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pie-O-Mine & Greens

4414 SW College Road, Ocala

Avg 4.5 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lovers Small$12.49
Red sauce, ham, bacon, sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, and shredded mozzarella
Classic Large$17.99
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni
Classic Small$10.49
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni
Brick City Southern Kitchen image

 

Brick City Southern Kitchen

10 S Magnolia Exd, Ocala

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Delta Catfish Platter$18.00
Louisiana catfish served fried or blackened
Grilled Salmon$19.00
Fresh farm-raised fillet of salmon
The Whole Hawg$45.00
Pork, beef, turkey, chicken, ribs, and sausage with four homemade sides and texas toast
Sayulita Taqueria image

TACOS • SALADS

Sayulita Taqueria

10 NE 1st Street, Ocala

Avg 4.4 (495 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MINI BEEF TACO$2.50
QUESO AND CHIPS$5.00
RICE AND BEANS$3.00
Blue Highway Pizza image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Highway Pizza

2130 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blue Highway Salad
Kid's Pizza$6.00
Tuscan Hummus$8.50
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

11100 SW 93rd Court Road, Ocala

Avg 4.2 (928 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Big Catch Dinner$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

3434 East Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala

Avg 4.2 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesy Bacon Chicken$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
Woody's image

 

Woody's

9360 South US Highway 441, Ocala

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pizza Balls$5.99
Three (3) homemade fried dough balls stuffed with cheese and pepperoni. Comes with a side of sauce.
Pickle Fries$5.99
Breaded pickle spears.
20 of Woody's Boneless Wings$18.99
20 Boneless Wings smothered in any Woody's Wild Chicken Wing sauce of your choice.
Gator's Dockside image

 

Gator's Dockside

3920 SW 42nd Street, Ocala

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
WINGER DINNER$14.99
Hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, served with seasoned fries, homemade coleslaw and Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
MOJO PORK TACOS$10.99
Tender Mojo Pork on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with Chipotle Honey BBQ, Cheddar cheese, creamy garlic mayonnaise and sweet Plantains. Served with Black Beans and Rice.
GATOR TAIL$12.99
Hand cut gator tail marinated, hand battered, then deep fried, served with our own Gator Sauce.
Formaggio Pizza & Italian Restaurant image

 

Formaggio Pizza & Italian Restaurant

1053 NE 14th Street, Ocala

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Garlic Knots$1.99
3 garlic knots to a order. add marinara for .50
Chicken Parmigiana$14.99
Breaded chicken breast. Served with marinara sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese and baked. Served with a side of spaghetti.
Fettuccini Alfredo$15.99
Fettuccini with creamy Alfredo sauce, you can add chicken or shrimp
Celebrity's Soul Food - Ocala image

 

Celebrity's Soul Food - Ocala

2237 SW 19th Avenue Rd, Ocala

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CRISPY CHIX SANDWICH$10.00
Hot and Juicy Chicken Breast | Soul Slaw | Toasted Brioche Bun | Sweet Pickles | Celebrity’s Aiöli | Seasoned Fries
FENNEL GRAPE SALAD$9.00
Baby Arugula | Crispy Carrot Ribbon | Vegan Mozzarella Cheese | Watermelon Seed Butter Dressing
Corn Ribs$5.00
Crispy & Juicy Sweet Corn | Lemon Pepper Blend | Charred Sweet Peppers | Crispy Sage| Vegan Pimiento Aiöli
The Marion Theatre image

 

The Marion Theatre

50 South Magnolia Ave, Ocala

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
High Noon$5.00
Stolichnaya Vodka$7.00
Popcorn SMALL$3.00
JRocks Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

JRocks Pizzeria

2606 SW 19th Avenue Rd, Ocala

Avg 4.6 (743 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Pizza Lover Pizza$16.99
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon.
16" Cheese Pizza$13.99
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese.
16" Vegan Pizza$16.99
Vegan marinara, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, fresh basil. **Vegan cheese available upon request.
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

4414 SW College Rd, Ocala

Avg 4.4 (290 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side French Toast$2.79
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Morevino image

 

Morevino

11 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHARCUTERIE PLATTER$30.95
An Array for fresh sliced meats, cheese, olives and pickles
Mutiny image

 

Mutiny

46 S MAGNOLIA AVE, OCALA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Las Micheladas mexican & seafood image

 

Las Micheladas mexican & seafood

12210 N US highway 27, Ocala

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Consumer pic

 

Oak Room Bar & Grill

11220 Southwest 69th Circle, Ocala

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Cantina Tex-Mex & Tequila

35 Southeast 1st Avenue, Ocala

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Albelo Sub Shop

303 Southeast 17th Street, Ocala

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Betty Cakes Cafe

1915 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
