Ocala restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • SALADS
Pie-O-Mine & Greens
4414 SW College Road, Ocala
|Popular items
|Meat Lovers Small
|$12.49
Red sauce, ham, bacon, sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, and shredded mozzarella
|Classic Large
|$17.99
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni
|Classic Small
|$10.49
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni
Brick City Southern Kitchen
10 S Magnolia Exd, Ocala
|Popular items
|Delta Catfish Platter
|$18.00
Louisiana catfish served fried or blackened
|Grilled Salmon
|$19.00
Fresh farm-raised fillet of salmon
|The Whole Hawg
|$45.00
Pork, beef, turkey, chicken, ribs, and sausage with four homemade sides and texas toast
TACOS • SALADS
Sayulita Taqueria
10 NE 1st Street, Ocala
|Popular items
|MINI BEEF TACO
|$2.50
|QUESO AND CHIPS
|$5.00
|RICE AND BEANS
|$3.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Highway Pizza
2130 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala
|Popular items
|Blue Highway Salad
|Kid's Pizza
|$6.00
|Tuscan Hummus
|$8.50
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
11100 SW 93rd Court Road, Ocala
|Popular items
|Big Catch Dinner
|$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
|6 Wings
|$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
3434 East Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala
|Popular items
|Cheesy Bacon Chicken
|$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
|10 Wings
|$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
Woody's
9360 South US Highway 441, Ocala
|Popular items
|Pizza Balls
|$5.99
Three (3) homemade fried dough balls stuffed with cheese and pepperoni. Comes with a side of sauce.
|Pickle Fries
|$5.99
Breaded pickle spears.
|20 of Woody's Boneless Wings
|$18.99
20 Boneless Wings smothered in any Woody's Wild Chicken Wing sauce of your choice.
Gator's Dockside
3920 SW 42nd Street, Ocala
|Popular items
|WINGER DINNER
|$14.99
Hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, served with seasoned fries, homemade coleslaw and Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
|MOJO PORK TACOS
|$10.99
Tender Mojo Pork on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with Chipotle Honey BBQ, Cheddar cheese, creamy garlic mayonnaise and sweet Plantains. Served with Black Beans and Rice.
|GATOR TAIL
|$12.99
Hand cut gator tail marinated, hand battered, then deep fried, served with our own Gator Sauce.
Formaggio Pizza & Italian Restaurant
1053 NE 14th Street, Ocala
|Popular items
|3 Garlic Knots
|$1.99
3 garlic knots to a order. add marinara for .50
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$14.99
Breaded chicken breast. Served with marinara sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese and baked. Served with a side of spaghetti.
|Fettuccini Alfredo
|$15.99
Fettuccini with creamy Alfredo sauce, you can add chicken or shrimp
Celebrity's Soul Food - Ocala
2237 SW 19th Avenue Rd, Ocala
|Popular items
|CRISPY CHIX SANDWICH
|$10.00
Hot and Juicy Chicken Breast | Soul Slaw | Toasted Brioche Bun | Sweet Pickles | Celebrity’s Aiöli | Seasoned Fries
|FENNEL GRAPE SALAD
|$9.00
Baby Arugula | Crispy Carrot Ribbon | Vegan Mozzarella Cheese | Watermelon Seed Butter Dressing
|Corn Ribs
|$5.00
Crispy & Juicy Sweet Corn | Lemon Pepper Blend | Charred Sweet Peppers | Crispy Sage| Vegan Pimiento Aiöli
The Marion Theatre
50 South Magnolia Ave, Ocala
|Popular items
|High Noon
|$5.00
|Stolichnaya Vodka
|$7.00
|Popcorn SMALL
|$3.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
JRocks Pizzeria
2606 SW 19th Avenue Rd, Ocala
|Popular items
|16" Pizza Lover Pizza
|$16.99
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon.
|16" Cheese Pizza
|$13.99
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese.
|16" Vegan Pizza
|$16.99
Vegan marinara, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, fresh basil. **Vegan cheese available upon request.
SANDWICHES
Eggs Up Grill
4414 SW College Rd, Ocala
|Popular items
|Side French Toast
|$2.79
|Side Blueberry Muffin
|$3.39
Morevino
11 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala
|Popular items
|CHARCUTERIE PLATTER
|$30.95
An Array for fresh sliced meats, cheese, olives and pickles
Las Micheladas mexican & seafood
12210 N US highway 27, Ocala
Oak Room Bar & Grill
11220 Southwest 69th Circle, Ocala
Cantina Tex-Mex & Tequila
35 Southeast 1st Avenue, Ocala
Albelo Sub Shop
303 Southeast 17th Street, Ocala
Betty Cakes Cafe
1915 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala