Ocala bars & lounges you'll love

Brick City Southern Kitchen image

 

Brick City Southern Kitchen

10 S Magnolia Exd, Ocala

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Delta Catfish Platter$18.00
Louisiana catfish served fried or blackened
Grilled Salmon$19.00
Fresh farm-raised fillet of salmon
Kansas City Burnt Ends$13.00
Crusty outer edges of beef brisket
More about Brick City Southern Kitchen
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

11100 SW 93rd Court Road, Ocala

Avg 4.2 (928 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Big Catch Dinner$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

3434 East Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala

Avg 4.2 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesy Bacon Chicken$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Gator's Dockside image

 

Gator's Dockside

3920 SW 42nd Street, Ocala

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
8 PC WINGERS$11.99
Hand Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch dressing and celery.
5 PC WINGERS$7.99
Hand Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch dressing and celery.
MOJO PORK TACOS$10.99
Tender Mojo Pork on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with Chipotle Honey BBQ, Cheddar cheese, creamy garlic mayonnaise and sweet Plantains. Served with Black Beans and Rice.
More about Gator's Dockside
Morevino image

 

Morevino

11 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHARCUTERIE PLATTER$30.95
An Array for fresh sliced meats, cheese, olives and pickles
More about Morevino

