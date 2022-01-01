Ocala pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Ocala
More about Blue Highway Pizza
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Highway Pizza
2130 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala
|Blue Highway Salad
|Kid's Pizza
|$6.00
|Tuscan Hummus
|$8.50
More about Woody's
Woody's
9360 South US Highway 441, Ocala
|10 of Woody's Boneless Wings
|$11.99
10 Boneless Wings smothered in any Woody's Wild Chicken Wing sauce of your choice.
|Pickle Fries
|$5.99
Breaded pickle spears.
|16" Mouth Watering Cheese Pizza
|$13.99
Homemade pizza sauce covered with Grade A mozzarella cheese and a thin crust.
More about Formaggio Pizza & Italian Restaurant
Formaggio Pizza & Italian Restaurant
1053 NE 14th Street, Ocala
|3 Garlic Knots
|$1.99
3 garlic knots to a order. add marinara for .50
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$14.99
Breaded chicken breast. Served with marinara sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese and baked. Served with a side of spaghetti.
|Fettuccini Alfredo
|$15.99
Fettuccini with creamy Alfredo sauce, you can add chicken or shrimp
More about JRocks Pizzeria
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
JRocks Pizzeria
2606 SW 19th Avenue Rd, Ocala
|16" Pizza Lover Pizza
|$16.99
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon.
|16" Cheese Pizza
|$13.99
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese.
|16" Vegan Pizza
|$16.99
Vegan marinara, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, fresh basil. **Vegan cheese available upon request.