Buffalo chicken salad in Ocala
Ocala restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
Mojo's Food Music Soul - Catering - 11655 NW Gainesville Rd
11655 Northwest Gainesville Road, Ocala
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, a Monterey Jack blend, tomatoes, onions and celery. Served with choice of house-made dressing. Get it in a taco bowl for $.99!
Mojo's Food Music Soul - Silver Springs (East) - 4620 East Silver Springs Boulevard
4620 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, a Monterey Jack blend, tomatoes, onions and celery. Served with choice of house-made dressing. Get it in a taco bowl for $0.99!
Gator's Dockside - Ocala
3920 SW 42nd Street, Ocala
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$13.49
Romaine lettuce sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese, tomato,
chopped celery, and hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your
choice of wing sauce. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles and served
with your choice of dressing
Mojo's Food Music Soul-Ocala
2015 Southwest 17th Street, Ocala
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, a Monterey Jack blend, tomatoes, onions and celery. Served with choice of house-made dressing. Get it in a taco bowl for $.99!