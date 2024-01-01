Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Ocala

Ocala restaurants
Ocala restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Mojo's Food Music Soul - Catering - 11655 NW Gainesville Rd

11655 Northwest Gainesville Road, Ocala

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, a Monterey Jack blend, tomatoes, onions and celery. Served with choice of house-made dressing. Get it in a taco bowl for $.99!
Consumer pic

 

Mojo's Food Music Soul - Silver Springs (East) - 4620 East Silver Springs Boulevard

4620 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, a Monterey Jack blend, tomatoes, onions and celery. Served with choice of house-made dressing. Get it in a taco bowl for $0.99!
Item pic

 

Gator's Dockside - Ocala

3920 SW 42nd Street, Ocala

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$13.49
Romaine lettuce sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese, tomato,
chopped celery, and hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your
choice of wing sauce. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles and served
with your choice of dressing
Consumer pic

 

Mojo's Food Music Soul-Ocala

2015 Southwest 17th Street, Ocala

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, a Monterey Jack blend, tomatoes, onions and celery. Served with choice of house-made dressing. Get it in a taco bowl for $.99!
