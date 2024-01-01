Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Ocala

Ocala restaurants
Ocala restaurants that serve carne asada

Cantina Tex-Mex & Tequila

35 Southeast 1st Avenue, Ocala

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Tacos$17.00
marinated skirt steak tacos served in corn tortillas with diced white onion and cilantro
More about Cantina Tex-Mex & Tequila
Catrina Cocina Mexicana - Catrina

303 SE 17th Street Unit 315, Ocala

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CARNE ASADA$20.00
Delicately charbroiled steak served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
More about Catrina Cocina Mexicana - Catrina
Albelo's Sub Shop - 303 Southeast 17th Street

303 Southeast 17th Street, Ocala

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CARNE ASADA CHALUPA & FRY COMBO$12.95
WARM CHALUPA STUFFED WITH GRILLED STEAK, MOZZARELLA, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, SALSA, AVOCADO CREAM SAUCE SERVED WITH CRISPY CRINKLE FRIES TOPPED WITH CHEESE SC., COTIJA CHEESE & SPRINKLED W/ ELOTE SEASONING
More about Albelo's Sub Shop - 303 Southeast 17th Street

