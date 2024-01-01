Carne asada in Ocala
Ocala restaurants that serve carne asada
Cantina Tex-Mex & Tequila
35 Southeast 1st Avenue, Ocala
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$17.00
marinated skirt steak tacos served in corn tortillas with diced white onion and cilantro
Catrina Cocina Mexicana - Catrina
303 SE 17th Street Unit 315, Ocala
|CARNE ASADA
|$20.00
Delicately charbroiled steak served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Albelo's Sub Shop - 303 Southeast 17th Street
303 Southeast 17th Street, Ocala
|CARNE ASADA CHALUPA & FRY COMBO
|$12.95
WARM CHALUPA STUFFED WITH GRILLED STEAK, MOZZARELLA, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, SALSA, AVOCADO CREAM SAUCE SERVED WITH CRISPY CRINKLE FRIES TOPPED WITH CHEESE SC., COTIJA CHEESE & SPRINKLED W/ ELOTE SEASONING