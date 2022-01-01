Cheeseburgers in Ocala
Ocala restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Beef 'O' Brady's
11100 SW 93rd Court Road, Ocala
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's
3434 East Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Gator's Dockside
3920 SW 42nd Street, Ocala
|8 PC WINGERS
|$11.99
Hand Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch dressing and celery.
|5 PC WINGERS
|$7.99
Hand Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch dressing and celery.
|MOJO PORK TACOS
|$10.99
Tender Mojo Pork on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with Chipotle Honey BBQ, Cheddar cheese, creamy garlic mayonnaise and sweet Plantains. Served with Black Beans and Rice.