Chimichangas in Ocala
Ocala restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about TAQUERIA MY RANCHITO - 4279 W HWY 40
TAQUERIA MY RANCHITO - 4279 W HWY 40
4279 W HWY 40, Ocala
|Chimichanga
|$9.75
Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Shredded Cheese And Choice Of Beef Or Chicken. Served With Rice, Beans And Side Salad.
More about Catrina Cocina Mexicana - Catrina
Catrina Cocina Mexicana - Catrina
303 SE 17th Street Unit 315, Ocala
|CHIMICHANGA
|$16.00
Two shredded chicken or shredded beef chimichangas topped with ranchero sauce and queso dip. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
|CHIMICHANGA VERDES
|$17.00
Two shredded pork chimichangas topped with queso dip and tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.