Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Ocala

Go
Ocala restaurants
Toast

Ocala restaurants that serve chimichangas

Main pic

 

TAQUERIA MY RANCHITO - 4279 W HWY 40

4279 W HWY 40, Ocala

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichanga$9.75
Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Shredded Cheese And Choice Of Beef Or Chicken. Served With Rice, Beans And Side Salad.
More about TAQUERIA MY RANCHITO - 4279 W HWY 40
Banner pic

 

Catrina Cocina Mexicana - Catrina

303 SE 17th Street Unit 315, Ocala

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHIMICHANGA$16.00
Two shredded chicken or shredded beef chimichangas topped with ranchero sauce and queso dip. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
CHIMICHANGA VERDES$17.00
Two shredded pork chimichangas topped with queso dip and tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Catrina Cocina Mexicana - Catrina

Browse other tasty dishes in Ocala

Short Ribs

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Grits

Pulled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

Cannolis

Fish And Chips

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Ocala to explore

Gainesville

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Clermont

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Clermont

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Deland

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Mount Dora

No reviews yet

Leesburg

No reviews yet

The Villages

No reviews yet

Brooksville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Palatka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Palatka

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (213 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1060 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (517 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston