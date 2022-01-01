Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried chicken sandwiches in
Ocala
/
Ocala
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Ocala restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Brick City Southern Kitchen
10 S Magnolia Exd, Ocala
No reviews yet
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
$13.50
Crispy fried breast brined in pickle juice and buttermilk
More about Brick City Southern Kitchen
Oasis Tropical Cafe
850 North Pine Avenue, Ocala
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
More about Oasis Tropical Cafe
