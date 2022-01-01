Garlic knots in Ocala

Go
Ocala restaurants
Toast

Ocala restaurants that serve garlic knots

Formaggio Pizza & Italian Restaurant image

 

Formaggio Pizza & Italian Restaurant

1053 NE 14th Street, Ocala

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Garlic Knots$1.99
3 garlic knots to a order. add marinara for .50
Chicken Parmigiana$14.99
Breaded chicken breast. Served with marinara sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese and baked. Served with a side of spaghetti.
Fettuccini Alfredo$15.99
Fettuccini with creamy Alfredo sauce, you can add chicken or shrimp
More about Formaggio Pizza & Italian Restaurant
JRocks Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

JRocks Pizzeria

2606 SW 19th Avenue Rd, Ocala

Avg 4.6 (743 reviews)
Takeout
16" Pizza Lover Pizza$16.99
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon.
16" Cheese Pizza$13.99
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese.
16" Vegan Pizza$16.99
Vegan marinara, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, fresh basil. **Vegan cheese available upon request.
More about JRocks Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Ocala

French Fries

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Brisket

Chicken Wraps

Fajitas

Steak Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Ocala to explore

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Clermont

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Clermont

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Deland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Brooksville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Mount Dora

No reviews yet

The Villages

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston