Greek salad in Ocala
Ocala restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Pie-O-Mine & Greens
PIZZA • SALADS
Pie-O-Mine & Greens
4414 SW College Road, Ocala
|Greek Salad Small
|$8.99
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
More about Formaggio Pizza & Italian Restaurant
Formaggio Pizza & Italian Restaurant
1053 NE 14th Street, Ocala
|Large Greek Salad
|$8.99
Fresh salad mix, onions, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese.
|Small Greek Salad
|$5.99
fresh salad mix, onions, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese