Greek salad in Ocala

Ocala restaurants
Ocala restaurants that serve greek salad

PIZZA • SALADS

Pie-O-Mine & Greens

4414 SW College Road, Ocala

Avg 4.5 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad Small$8.99
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
More about Pie-O-Mine & Greens
Formaggio Pizza & Italian Restaurant image

 

Formaggio Pizza & Italian Restaurant

1053 NE 14th Street, Ocala

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Greek Salad$8.99
Fresh salad mix, onions, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese.
Small Greek Salad$5.99
fresh salad mix, onions, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese
More about Formaggio Pizza & Italian Restaurant

