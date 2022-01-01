Grilled chicken in Ocala

Go
Ocala restaurants
Toast

Ocala restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

11100 SW 93rd Court Road, Ocala

Avg 4.2 (928 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

3434 East Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala

Avg 4.2 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in Ocala

Cornbread

Steak Fajitas

Boneless Wings

Brisket

Chips And Salsa

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Fajitas

Map

More near Ocala to explore

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Clermont

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Clermont

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Deland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Brooksville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Mount Dora

No reviews yet

The Villages

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston