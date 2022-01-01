Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Ocala

Go
Ocala restaurants
Toast

Ocala restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS image

 

Gator's Dockside

3920 SW 42nd Street, Ocala

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS$9.99
Served with warm marinara sauce.
More about Gator's Dockside
Formaggio Pizza & Italian Restaurant image

 

Formaggio Pizza & Italian Restaurant

1053 NE 14th Street, Ocala

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
More about Formaggio Pizza & Italian Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Ocala

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Pizza

Chicken Parmesan

Chili

Steak Tacos

Hummus

Fried Pickles

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Ocala to explore

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Clermont

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Clermont

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Deland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mount Dora

No reviews yet

Brooksville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

The Villages

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (682 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston