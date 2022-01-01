Nachos in Ocala
Ocala restaurants that serve nachos
More about Brick City Southern Kitchen
Brick City Southern Kitchen
10 S Magnolia Exd, Ocala
|Delta Catfish Platter
|$18.00
Louisiana catfish served fried or blackened
|Grilled Salmon
|$19.00
Fresh farm-raised fillet of salmon
|Kansas City Burnt Ends
|$13.00
Crusty outer edges of beef brisket
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
11100 SW 93rd Court Road, Ocala
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
3434 East Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
More about Gator's Dockside
Gator's Dockside
3920 SW 42nd Street, Ocala
|8 PC WINGERS
|$11.99
Hand Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch dressing and celery.
|5 PC WINGERS
|$7.99
Hand Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch dressing and celery.
|MOJO PORK TACOS
|$10.99
Tender Mojo Pork on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with Chipotle Honey BBQ, Cheddar cheese, creamy garlic mayonnaise and sweet Plantains. Served with Black Beans and Rice.