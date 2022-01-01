Nachos in Ocala

Brick City Southern Kitchen image

 

Brick City Southern Kitchen

10 S Magnolia Exd, Ocala

No reviews yet
Takeout
Delta Catfish Platter$18.00
Louisiana catfish served fried or blackened
Grilled Salmon$19.00
Fresh farm-raised fillet of salmon
Kansas City Burnt Ends$13.00
Crusty outer edges of beef brisket
More about Brick City Southern Kitchen
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

11100 SW 93rd Court Road, Ocala

Avg 4.2 (928 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

3434 East Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala

Avg 4.2 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Gator's Dockside image

 

Gator's Dockside

3920 SW 42nd Street, Ocala

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
8 PC WINGERS$11.99
Hand Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch dressing and celery.
5 PC WINGERS$7.99
Hand Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch dressing and celery.
MOJO PORK TACOS$10.99
Tender Mojo Pork on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with Chipotle Honey BBQ, Cheddar cheese, creamy garlic mayonnaise and sweet Plantains. Served with Black Beans and Rice.
More about Gator's Dockside

