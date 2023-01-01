Pulled pork sandwiches in Ocala
Ocala restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about BRICK CITY SOUTHERN KITCHEN - OCALA
BRICK CITY SOUTHERN KITCHEN - OCALA
10 S Magnolia Exd, Ocala
|Pulled Pork Sandwich Only
|$9.50
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.50
More about Fat Boys' BBQ - 4132 E Silver Springs Blvd
Fat Boys' BBQ - 4132 E Silver Springs Blvd
4132 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.99
Our wood fired slow smoke juicy pulled pork sandwich is just what your appetite called for. It’s tossed with our sweet BBQ sauce and topped with pickled onions. It's served on a toasted bun or Texas toast. Comes with Fries and a 20oz Drink