OCC Road House

Come in and enjoy! Check out the Bikes on the display! Enjoy Live entertainment Daily! Watch the Big Game on one of our 59 TV's. Come play in our Backyard. Pool Tables, Darts, Cornhole and much more! Dont miss our Happy Hour and weekly promotions.

10575 49th Street N

Popular Items

KID DUSTY SHRIMP BASKET$7.50
MARGHERITA PIZZA$12.50
Smoked Roma tomato, pulled Mozzarella, fresh basil, pizzaioli.
KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS$7.50
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA$7.50
MEXICAN STREET CORN$7.75
Grilled corn slathered in sour cream and cotjia cheese sauce, dusted with ground toasted ancho chilis and fresh lime.
ROAD HOUSE BURGER$15.75
CHEESY FATTY MELT$15.50
Twin 5oz burgers, one smothered in swiss cheese, the other smothered in american cheese, caramelized onions, grilled rye bread, side of 1000 island dressing.
BLTP CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.75
Fried, grilled, or blackened Chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pickle, homemade mustard, toasted wholegrain bun.
BIRRIA TACOS$15.75
Homemade tortillas, shaved prime rib, queso quesadilla, cilantro, onion, lime, Smokehouse Au Jus.
FRIES$5.00
10575 49th Street N

Pinellas Park FL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
