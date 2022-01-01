Oceans 14
American & Seafood
SEAFOOD
1307 Atlantic Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1307 Atlantic Ave
Virginia Beach VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Oceans Ole
Come in and enjoy!
Chix on the Beach
Come in and enjoy!
The Shack
The Shack offers outdoor dining 7 days a week (weather permitting) beginning at 12pm. Our expansive menu includes everything from fresh seafood, steak, tacos, burritos, sandwiches, salads, appetizers, desserts and more.
Fishbones
Come in and enjoy!