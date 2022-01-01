Ocean City restaurants you'll love

Ocean City restaurants
Toast
  • Ocean City

Ocean City's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Cocktail
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Asian fusion
Sushi
Salad
Takeout box
Chicken
Bagels
Must-try Ocean City restaurants

45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille

4507 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City

Avg 3.9 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak$14.00
Beef or chicken. Add grilled onions, peppers, or mushrooms by request. $13
Wings$15.00
Choice Of: Buff. BBQ. Spicy BBQ. PBJ. OB. HOB. Swt Chili. Mango Hab. Savage. G-Parm. Korean BBQ. Served with house-made ranch or bleu cheese.
Cream of Crab$11.00
House Made
More about 45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille
Martin Fish Company image

 

Martin Fish Company

12929 Harbor Rd, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
U-15 Shrimp (1 lb.)$17.95
Gulf Shrimp U-15 Size (15 or less Shrimp in a pound)
We will steam your shrimp for you!! Select Raw or Steamed. Steam option is for Pick Up orders ONLY, not for delivery.
16-20 Shrimp (5 lb)$62.95
Gulf Shrimp 16-20 Size (16-20 shrimp in a pound). Package Size 5 lbs.
16-20 Shrimp (1 lb)$15.95
Gulf Shrimp 16-20 Size (16-20 shrimp in a pound).
We will steam your shrimp for you!! Select Raw or Steamed. Steam option is for Pick Up orders ONLY, not for delivery.
More about Martin Fish Company
Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets. image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets.

211 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wings$12.00
Old-Bay, Mild, Hot, BBQ, Mango-Habanero, Honey-Sriracha, Curry-Lemon, & General-Tso's, w/ Ranch or Blue Cheese
Cuban$15.00
Pit Beef, Ham, Swiss, Pickle & Brown Mustard on Rye, Grilled
Hot Beef, Fries & Gravy$15.00
Open Face Pit Beef on White Bread Topped w/Gravy
More about Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets.
Caruso Pizza image

PIZZA

Caruso Pizza

420 S. Atlantic Ave, Ocean City

Avg 3.5 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Cheese Steak$12.95
Comes with steak and cheese
Lg 16" Cheese Pizza$21.83
Whole Cheese Steak$20.95
More about Caruso Pizza
Pickles Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Pickles Pub

706 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City

Avg 3.7 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Goodness Wrap$9.99
Pub Wings$13.99
California Chicken Wrap$11.99
More about Pickles Pub
Guido's Burritos - Salisbury image

GRILL

Guido's Burritos - Salisbury

1303 S Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

Avg 4.3 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Guido's Burrito$17.99
Fried Rockfish (1)$3.50
Al Pastor (1)$3.75
More about Guido's Burritos - Salisbury
Pancho & Lefty's - Ocean City image

 

Pancho & Lefty's - Ocean City

12911 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadillas$9.00
Tacos Carne Asada$15.00
Lefty's Lust$18.00
More about Pancho & Lefty's - Ocean City
DRY 85 image

 

DRY 85

12 48th St, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Mac$15.00
Fried Green Tomato$13.00
Black Bean Burger$14.00
More about DRY 85
Coins Pub and Restaurant image

 

Coins Pub and Restaurant

2820 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Imperial$32.00
Mounds of Jumbo Lump Crabmeat broiled in a delicate cream sauce and your choice of two sides
Can't Beet This Salad$12.00
Beets, field of greens, mandarin oranges, chopped walnuts & crumbled blue cheese
Pub Reuben$14.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing. Served with your choice of French fries or coleslaw. Substitute vegetable medley or onion rings for additional $2
More about Coins Pub and Restaurant
OC Wasabi image

 

OC Wasabi

3316 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Fried Rice$13.00
fried rice with chicken, egg, carrots, peas, onions & pineapple
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.25
jumbo shrimp battered&fried with avocado
Gyoza dumplings$8.50
fried pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce
More about OC Wasabi
Bad Monkey West image

 

Bad Monkey West

12902 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak Your Way$14.99
chopped ribeye, American cheese, with your choice of toppings
Wings$14.99
10 crispy wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, old bay, honey sriracha, garlic parmesan, or BBQ!
The Cowboy Burger$15.49
fried onion ring, BBQ, bacon, smothered in cheddar cheese
More about Bad Monkey West
Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack

1601 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coastal Salt Roll$14.00
1 sushi roll stuffed with tempura fried shrimp, avocado, rice, spicy crab salad, and unagi glaze. Yumm
Blackened Fish Tacos$15.00
3 Mahi mahi tacos topped with pico de gallo, cilantro lime slaw, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, corn & black bean salsa, corn tortillas
Lobster Mac & Cheese$18.00
3oz steamed lobster, macaroni shells with white cheese sauce, Smoked Gouda, and a garlic herb crust.
More about Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack
TOAST OC image

 

TOAST OC

12744 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Francese$18.00
Egg battered Chicken sauteed in a light lemon-butter-wine sauce.
18" New York Cheese Pie$19.99
Classic New York Pie made just the way New Yorkers like it!
12" New York Cheese Pie$14.00
Classic New York Pie made just the way New Yorkers like it!
More about TOAST OC
The Bayside Skillet image

CREPES

The Bayside Skillet

7701 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City

Avg 4 (1954 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Crepes$7.95
Crepes Kathryn$16.95
Strawberry Crepes$13.95
More about The Bayside Skillet
Rice House Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Rice House Bistro

9921 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Ocean City

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spider Roll$12.99
Egg Roll$2.99
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.99
More about Rice House Bistro
Touch of Italy - OC image

PIZZA

Touch of Italy - OC

6600 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City

Avg 4.2 (1560 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Scampi$22.95
Shrimp tossed in a garlic, EVOO, lemon, white wine, and butter sauce. Served on a bed of spaghetti.
Pollo alia Parmigiana$24.95
Chicken Parmigiana - Specialty of the House - Chicken cutlet breaded in our handmade breadcrumbs, pan seared then topped with muenster cheese and our original tomato sauce, served with a side of spaghetti.
Cesare$6.00
Fresh romaine, Touch of Italy's own Caesar dressing, grated Pecorino Romano, handmade croutons and topped with shavings of asiago cheese.
More about Touch of Italy - OC
Uber Bagels & Deli image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Uber Bagels & Deli

12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D, Ocean City

Avg 4.5 (1550 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CYO Deli Sandwich$7.25
Create your own deli sandwich with your choice of deli meats, cheeses, and toppings
The Remedy$8.25
Applewood smoked bacon, Sausage, Egg, & American cheese
Egg & Cheese$4.15
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, and your choice of cheese
More about Uber Bagels & Deli
The Hobbit Restaurant image

 

The Hobbit Restaurant

121 81st St, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
$25 Gift Card$25.00
More about The Hobbit Restaurant
BLU Crabhouse & Raw Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

BLU Crabhouse & Raw Bar

2305 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.5 (989 reviews)
Takeout
More about BLU Crabhouse & Raw Bar
Bad Monkey East image

 

Bad Monkey East

5801 Coastal Highway, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bad Monkey East
Pier 23 image

 

Pier 23

12817 Harbor Road, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Pier 23
Frog Bar and Grill image

 

Frog Bar and Grill

221 Wicomico Street, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Frog Bar and Grill
Franco's Pizza and Bar - Ocean City image

PIZZA

Franco's Pizza and Bar - Ocean City

1513 ATLANTIC AVE, OCEAN CITY

Avg 4.2 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Franco's Pizza and Bar - Ocean City
Happy Jack Pancake House image

 

Happy Jack Pancake House

2504 N Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Funky Monkey French Toast$11.99
Three slices of brioche French Toast topped with sliced banana, chocolate chips, and peanut butter drizzle.
Egg Combo$6.99
Two eggs, home fries or grits, and your choice of pancakes, toast, or biscuit. Add bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, chorizo link, ham, or scrapple $3.
Banana Pancakes$8.99
Made with fresh sliced bananas.
More about Happy Jack Pancake House
Mother's Cantina - 28th St image

 

Mother's Cantina - 28th St

2810 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mother's Cantina - 28th St
Horizons Oceanfront Restaraunt image

 

Horizons Oceanfront Restaraunt

10100 Coastal Highway, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Horizons Oceanfront Restaraunt
Mother’s Cantina - 78th St image

 

Mother’s Cantina - 78th St

7805 Coastal Highway, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mother’s Cantina - 78th St
Banner pic

 

DaVinci's By The Sea

1409 N Atlantic Ave, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about DaVinci's By The Sea
Restaurant banner

 

Little Cup Cafe - Ocean City

13 St. Louis Ave, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Little Cup Cafe - Ocean City
Restaurant banner

 

Cabanas OC

109 Boardwalk, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cabanas OC

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ocean City

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Cake

Crab Cakes

Tuna Rolls

Quesadillas

Burritos

Miso Soup

