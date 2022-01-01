Ocean City restaurants you'll love
Ocean City's top cuisines
Must-try Ocean City restaurants
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille
4507 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak
|$14.00
Beef or chicken. Add grilled onions, peppers, or mushrooms by request. $13
|Wings
|$15.00
Choice Of: Buff. BBQ. Spicy BBQ. PBJ. OB. HOB. Swt Chili. Mango Hab. Savage. G-Parm. Korean BBQ. Served with house-made ranch or bleu cheese.
|Cream of Crab
|$11.00
House Made
Martin Fish Company
12929 Harbor Rd, Ocean City
|Popular items
|U-15 Shrimp (1 lb.)
|$17.95
Gulf Shrimp U-15 Size (15 or less Shrimp in a pound)
We will steam your shrimp for you!! Select Raw or Steamed. Steam option is for Pick Up orders ONLY, not for delivery.
|16-20 Shrimp (5 lb)
|$62.95
Gulf Shrimp 16-20 Size (16-20 shrimp in a pound). Package Size 5 lbs.
|16-20 Shrimp (1 lb)
|$15.95
Gulf Shrimp 16-20 Size (16-20 shrimp in a pound).
We will steam your shrimp for you!! Select Raw or Steamed. Steam option is for Pick Up orders ONLY, not for delivery.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets.
211 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Wings
|$12.00
Old-Bay, Mild, Hot, BBQ, Mango-Habanero, Honey-Sriracha, Curry-Lemon, & General-Tso's, w/ Ranch or Blue Cheese
|Cuban
|$15.00
Pit Beef, Ham, Swiss, Pickle & Brown Mustard on Rye, Grilled
|Hot Beef, Fries & Gravy
|$15.00
Open Face Pit Beef on White Bread Topped w/Gravy
PIZZA
Caruso Pizza
420 S. Atlantic Ave, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Half Cheese Steak
|$12.95
Comes with steak and cheese
|Lg 16" Cheese Pizza
|$21.83
|Whole Cheese Steak
|$20.95
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Pickles Pub
706 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Goodness Wrap
|$9.99
|Pub Wings
|$13.99
|California Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
GRILL
Guido's Burritos - Salisbury
1303 S Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury
|Popular items
|Guido's Burrito
|$17.99
|Fried Rockfish (1)
|$3.50
|Al Pastor (1)
|$3.75
Pancho & Lefty's - Ocean City
12911 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Quesadillas
|$9.00
|Tacos Carne Asada
|$15.00
|Lefty's Lust
|$18.00
DRY 85
12 48th St, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Seafood Mac
|$15.00
|Fried Green Tomato
|$13.00
|Black Bean Burger
|$14.00
Coins Pub and Restaurant
2820 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Crab Imperial
|$32.00
Mounds of Jumbo Lump Crabmeat broiled in a delicate cream sauce and your choice of two sides
|Can't Beet This Salad
|$12.00
Beets, field of greens, mandarin oranges, chopped walnuts & crumbled blue cheese
|Pub Reuben
|$14.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing. Served with your choice of French fries or coleslaw. Substitute vegetable medley or onion rings for additional $2
OC Wasabi
3316 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.00
fried rice with chicken, egg, carrots, peas, onions & pineapple
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.25
jumbo shrimp battered&fried with avocado
|Gyoza dumplings
|$8.50
fried pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce
Bad Monkey West
12902 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak Your Way
|$14.99
chopped ribeye, American cheese, with your choice of toppings
|Wings
|$14.99
10 crispy wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, old bay, honey sriracha, garlic parmesan, or BBQ!
|The Cowboy Burger
|$15.49
fried onion ring, BBQ, bacon, smothered in cheddar cheese
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack
1601 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Coastal Salt Roll
|$14.00
1 sushi roll stuffed with tempura fried shrimp, avocado, rice, spicy crab salad, and unagi glaze. Yumm
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$15.00
3 Mahi mahi tacos topped with pico de gallo, cilantro lime slaw, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, corn & black bean salsa, corn tortillas
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
3oz steamed lobster, macaroni shells with white cheese sauce, Smoked Gouda, and a garlic herb crust.
TOAST OC
12744 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Chicken Francese
|$18.00
Egg battered Chicken sauteed in a light lemon-butter-wine sauce.
|18" New York Cheese Pie
|$19.99
Classic New York Pie made just the way New Yorkers like it!
|12" New York Cheese Pie
|$14.00
Classic New York Pie made just the way New Yorkers like it!
CREPES
The Bayside Skillet
7701 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Hot Crepes
|$7.95
|Crepes Kathryn
|$16.95
|Strawberry Crepes
|$13.95
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Rice House Bistro
9921 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Spider Roll
|$12.99
|Egg Roll
|$2.99
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$7.99
PIZZA
Touch of Italy - OC
6600 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Shrimp Scampi
|$22.95
Shrimp tossed in a garlic, EVOO, lemon, white wine, and butter sauce. Served on a bed of spaghetti.
|Pollo alia Parmigiana
|$24.95
Chicken Parmigiana - Specialty of the House - Chicken cutlet breaded in our handmade breadcrumbs, pan seared then topped with muenster cheese and our original tomato sauce, served with a side of spaghetti.
|Cesare
|$6.00
Fresh romaine, Touch of Italy's own Caesar dressing, grated Pecorino Romano, handmade croutons and topped with shavings of asiago cheese.
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Uber Bagels & Deli
12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D, Ocean City
|Popular items
|CYO Deli Sandwich
|$7.25
Create your own deli sandwich with your choice of deli meats, cheeses, and toppings
|The Remedy
|$8.25
Applewood smoked bacon, Sausage, Egg, & American cheese
|Egg & Cheese
|$4.15
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, and your choice of cheese
The Hobbit Restaurant
121 81st St, Ocean City
|Popular items
|$25 Gift Card
|$25.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
BLU Crabhouse & Raw Bar
2305 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City
PIZZA
Franco's Pizza and Bar - Ocean City
1513 ATLANTIC AVE, OCEAN CITY
Happy Jack Pancake House
2504 N Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Funky Monkey French Toast
|$11.99
Three slices of brioche French Toast topped with sliced banana, chocolate chips, and peanut butter drizzle.
|Egg Combo
|$6.99
Two eggs, home fries or grits, and your choice of pancakes, toast, or biscuit. Add bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, chorizo link, ham, or scrapple $3.
|Banana Pancakes
|$8.99
Made with fresh sliced bananas.
Mother's Cantina - 28th St
2810 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City
Horizons Oceanfront Restaraunt
10100 Coastal Highway, Ocean City
Mother’s Cantina - 78th St
7805 Coastal Highway, Ocean City
DaVinci's By The Sea
1409 N Atlantic Ave, Ocean City
Little Cup Cafe - Ocean City
13 St. Louis Ave, Ocean City
Cabanas OC
109 Boardwalk, Ocean City