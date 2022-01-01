Ocean City breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Ocean City
TOAST OC
12744 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City
|Chicken Francese
|$18.00
Egg battered Chicken sauteed in a light lemon-butter-wine sauce.
|12" New York Cheese Pie
|$14.00
Classic New York Pie made just the way New Yorkers like it!
|18" New York Cheese Pie
|$19.99
Classic New York Pie made just the way New Yorkers like it!
CREPES
The Bayside Skillet
7701 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City
|Strawberry Crepes
|$13.95
|LG Orange Juice
|$6.00
|Choc Cov Straw Crepe
|$15.50
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Uber Bagels & Deli
12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D, Ocean City
|CYO Deli Sandwich
|$7.25
Create your own deli sandwich with your choice of deli meats, cheeses, and toppings
|The Remedy
|$8.25
Applewood smoked bacon, Sausage, Egg, & American cheese
|Egg & Cheese
|$4.15
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, and your choice of cheese