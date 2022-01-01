Ocean City sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Ocean City
DRY 85
12 48th St, Ocean City
Popular items
Fried Pickles
$13.00
Cup MD Crab Soup
$6.00
Chloe Rose'
$8.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack
1601 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City
Popular items
Wings
$12.00
6 wings with a choice of:
Signature Q
Buffalo
Red Curry glaze
Coastal Crack (hot honey Old Bay garlic parm)
Blackened Fish Tacos
$15.00
3 Mahi mahi tacos topped with pico de gallo, cilantro lime slaw, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, corn & black bean salsa, corn tortillas
Coastal Salt Roll
$14.00
1 sushi roll stuffed with tempura fried shrimp, avocado, rice, spicy crab salad, and unagi glaze. Yumm
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Uber Bagels & Deli
12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D, Ocean City
Popular items
CYO Deli Sandwich
$7.25
Create your own deli sandwich with your choice of deli meats, cheeses, and toppings
The Remedy
$8.25
Applewood smoked bacon, Sausage, Egg, & American cheese
Egg & Cheese
$4.15
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, and your choice of cheese