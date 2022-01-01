Ocean City sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Ocean City

DRY 85 image

 

DRY 85

12 48th St, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Pickles$13.00
Cup MD Crab Soup$6.00
Chloe Rose'$8.00
More about DRY 85
Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack

1601 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$12.00
6 wings with a choice of:
Signature Q
Buffalo
Red Curry glaze
Coastal Crack (hot honey Old Bay garlic parm)
Blackened Fish Tacos$15.00
3 Mahi mahi tacos topped with pico de gallo, cilantro lime slaw, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, corn & black bean salsa, corn tortillas
Coastal Salt Roll$14.00
1 sushi roll stuffed with tempura fried shrimp, avocado, rice, spicy crab salad, and unagi glaze. Yumm
More about Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack
Uber Bagels & Deli image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Uber Bagels & Deli

12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D, Ocean City

Avg 4.5 (1550 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CYO Deli Sandwich$7.25
Create your own deli sandwich with your choice of deli meats, cheeses, and toppings
The Remedy$8.25
Applewood smoked bacon, Sausage, Egg, & American cheese
Egg & Cheese$4.15
Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, and your choice of cheese
More about Uber Bagels & Deli

