Ocean City Italian restaurants you'll love

PIZZA
Caruso Pizza
420 S. Atlantic Ave, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Half Cheese Steak
|$12.95
Comes with steak and cheese
|Lg 16" Cheese Pizza
|$21.83
|Whole Cheese Steak
|$20.95
TOAST OC
12744 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Chicken Francese
|$18.00
Egg battered Chicken sauteed in a light lemon-butter-wine sauce.
|12" New York Cheese Pie
|$14.00
Classic New York Pie made just the way New Yorkers like it!
|18" New York Cheese Pie
|$19.99
Classic New York Pie made just the way New Yorkers like it!
PIZZA
Touch of Italy - OC
6600 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Shrimp Scampi
|$22.95
Shrimp tossed in a garlic, EVOO, lemon, white wine, and butter sauce. Served on a bed of spaghetti.
|Pollo alia Parmigiana
|$24.95
Chicken Parmigiana - Specialty of the House - Chicken cutlet breaded in our handmade breadcrumbs, pan seared then topped with muenster cheese and our original tomato sauce, served with a side of spaghetti.
|Cesare
|$6.00
Fresh romaine, Touch of Italy's own Caesar dressing, grated Pecorino Romano, handmade croutons and topped with shavings of asiago cheese.