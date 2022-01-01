Ocean City pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Ocean City
More about Caruso Pizza
PIZZA
Caruso Pizza
420 S. Atlantic Ave, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Half Cheese Steak
|$12.95
Comes with steak and cheese
|Lg 16" Cheese Pizza
|$21.83
|Whole Cheese Steak
|$20.95
More about TOAST OC
TOAST OC
12744 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Chicken Francese
|$18.00
Egg battered Chicken sauteed in a light lemon-butter-wine sauce.
|12" New York Cheese Pie
|$14.00
Classic New York Pie made just the way New Yorkers like it!
|18" New York Cheese Pie
|$19.99
Classic New York Pie made just the way New Yorkers like it!