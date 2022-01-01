Ocean City seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Ocean City
Martin Fish Company
12929 Harbor Rd, Ocean City
|Popular items
|U-15 Shrimp (1 lb.)
|$17.95
Gulf Shrimp U-15 Size (15 or less Shrimp in a pound)
We will steam your shrimp for you!! Select Raw or Steamed. Steam option is for Pick Up orders ONLY, not for delivery.
|16-20 Shrimp (1 lb)
|$15.95
Gulf Shrimp 16-20 Size (16-20 shrimp in a pound).
We will steam your shrimp for you!! Select Raw or Steamed. Steam option is for Pick Up orders ONLY, not for delivery.
|16-20 Shrimp (5 lb)
|$62.95
Gulf Shrimp 16-20 Size (16-20 shrimp in a pound). Package Size 5 lbs.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets.
211 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Wings
|$12.00
Old-Bay, Mild, Hot, BBQ, Mango-Habanero, Honey-Sriracha, Curry-Lemon, & General-Tso's, w/ Ranch or Blue Cheese
|Cuban
|$15.00
Pit Beef, Ham, Swiss, Pickle & Brown Mustard on Rye, Grilled
|Hot Beef, Fries & Gravy
|$15.00
Open Face Pit Beef on White Bread Topped w/Gravy
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Coins Pub and Restaurant
2820 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Cream of Crab Soup
|$7.00
Made fresh daily with Maryland crab meat
|Toasted Turkey Avocado
|$14.00
Turkey, roasted red pepper, arugula, provolone cheese, pesto. Served with your choice of French fries or coleslaw. Substitute vegetable medley or onion rings for additional $2
|Pub Reuben
|$14.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing. Served with your choice of French fries or coleslaw. Substitute vegetable medley or onion rings for additional $2
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack
1601 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Wings
|$12.00
6 wings with a choice of:
Signature Q
Buffalo
Red Curry glaze
Coastal Crack (hot honey Old Bay garlic parm)
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$15.00
3 Mahi mahi tacos topped with pico de gallo, cilantro lime slaw, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, corn & black bean salsa, corn tortillas
|Coastal Salt Roll
|$14.00
1 sushi roll stuffed with tempura fried shrimp, avocado, rice, spicy crab salad, and unagi glaze. Yumm
The Hobbit Restaurant
121 81st St, Ocean City
|Popular items
|$25 Gift Card
|$25.00