Ocean City seafood restaurants you'll love

Martin Fish Company image

 

Martin Fish Company

12929 Harbor Rd, Ocean City

Takeout
Popular items
U-15 Shrimp (1 lb.)$17.95
Gulf Shrimp U-15 Size (15 or less Shrimp in a pound)
We will steam your shrimp for you!! Select Raw or Steamed. Steam option is for Pick Up orders ONLY, not for delivery.
16-20 Shrimp (1 lb)$15.95
Gulf Shrimp 16-20 Size (16-20 shrimp in a pound).
We will steam your shrimp for you!! Select Raw or Steamed. Steam option is for Pick Up orders ONLY, not for delivery.
16-20 Shrimp (5 lb)$62.95
Gulf Shrimp 16-20 Size (16-20 shrimp in a pound). Package Size 5 lbs.
Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets. image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets.

211 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wings$12.00
Old-Bay, Mild, Hot, BBQ, Mango-Habanero, Honey-Sriracha, Curry-Lemon, & General-Tso's, w/ Ranch or Blue Cheese
Cuban$15.00
Pit Beef, Ham, Swiss, Pickle & Brown Mustard on Rye, Grilled
Hot Beef, Fries & Gravy$15.00
Open Face Pit Beef on White Bread Topped w/Gravy
Coins Pub and Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coins Pub and Restaurant

2820 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City

Avg 3.9 (761 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cream of Crab Soup$7.00
Made fresh daily with Maryland crab meat
Toasted Turkey Avocado$14.00
Turkey, roasted red pepper, arugula, provolone cheese, pesto. Served with your choice of French fries or coleslaw. Substitute vegetable medley or onion rings for additional $2
Pub Reuben$14.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing. Served with your choice of French fries or coleslaw. Substitute vegetable medley or onion rings for additional $2
Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack

1601 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$12.00
6 wings with a choice of:
Signature Q
Buffalo
Red Curry glaze
Coastal Crack (hot honey Old Bay garlic parm)
Blackened Fish Tacos$15.00
3 Mahi mahi tacos topped with pico de gallo, cilantro lime slaw, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, corn & black bean salsa, corn tortillas
Coastal Salt Roll$14.00
1 sushi roll stuffed with tempura fried shrimp, avocado, rice, spicy crab salad, and unagi glaze. Yumm
The Hobbit Restaurant image

 

The Hobbit Restaurant

121 81st St, Ocean City

Takeout
Popular items
$25 Gift Card$25.00
BLU Crabhouse & Raw Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

BLU Crabhouse & Raw Bar

2305 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.5 (989 reviews)
Takeout
