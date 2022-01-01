Avocado rolls in Ocean City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ocean City
Ocean City
/
Ocean City
/
Avocado Rolls
Ocean City restaurants that serve avocado rolls
OC Wasabi
3316 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City
No reviews yet
Avocado Roll
$4.50
Shrimp&Avocado Roll
$8.00
steamed jumbo shrimp with avocado
More about OC Wasabi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Rice House Bistro
9921 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Ocean City
Avg 4
(71 reviews)
Avocado Roll
$4.99
More about Rice House Bistro
