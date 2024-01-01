Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Beef fried rice in
Ocean City
/
Ocean City
/
Beef Fried Rice
Ocean City restaurants that serve beef fried rice
Blue Fish Restaurant & Bar
9401 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City
No reviews yet
*Beef Fried Rice
$12.95
More about Blue Fish Restaurant & Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Rice House Bistro
9921 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Ocean City
Avg 4
(71 reviews)
Beef Fried Rice
$15.50
More about Rice House Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Ocean City
Nachos
Chimichangas
Crab Cake Sandwiches
Blueberry Pancakes
Hash Browns
Sliders
Fajitas
Waffles
More near Ocean City to explore
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.3
(97 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(22 restaurants)
Cape May
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Millsboro
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salisbury
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(26 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
California
No reviews yet
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(144 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(601 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(972 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(320 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(417 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston