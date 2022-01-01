Caesar salad in Ocean City
Ocean City restaurants that serve caesar salad
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille
4507 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City
|Small Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine Hearts, Shaved parmesan cheese, house-made croutons and our signature Caesar dressing.
|Large Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine Hearts, Shaved parmesan cheese, house-made croutons and our signature Caesar dressing.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets.
211 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City
|Caesar salad
|$7.00
Romaine Hearts, Croutons & Shaved Parmesan
Piezanos Pizza - 300 S. Atlantic
300 1/2 South Boardwalk, Ocean City
|Caesar Salad
|$7.17
Caeasar Salad tossed with Caesar dressing and croutons
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Coins Pub and Restaurant
2820 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Fresh bed of Romaine topped with cheese, croutons & creamy Caesar dressing