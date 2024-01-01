Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California rolls in Ocean City

Ocean City restaurants
Ocean City restaurants that serve california rolls

Blue Fish Restaurant & Bar

9401 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City

California Roll$8.75
6 pieces. Kani, avocado, cucumber.
More about Blue Fish Restaurant & Bar
Rice House Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Rice House Bistro

9921 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Ocean City

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
California Roll$8.00
Spicy California Roll$8.95
More about Rice House Bistro

