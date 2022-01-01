Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Ocean City
/
Ocean City
/
Cannolis
Ocean City restaurants that serve cannolis
TOAST OC
12744 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$6.99
More about TOAST OC
Mione’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant
6701 Coastal Hwy, Unit 11, Ocean City
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$5.00
Sweet Ricotta Cream with Chocolate Chips
More about Mione’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Ocean City
Caesar Salad
Pancakes
Clams
Omelettes
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Carne Asada
Fish Tacos
Tuna Rolls
More near Ocean City to explore
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Cape May
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Millsboro
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(623 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston