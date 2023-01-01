Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesesteak subs in Ocean City

Sea Bay Cafe -

6007 Coastal Highway, Ocean City

Cheesesteak Sub$12.99
Beef or Chicken / Choice of Toppings
More about Sea Bay Cafe -
Sophia’s Italian Restaurant

11405 Coastal Highway, Ocean City

Cheesesteak Sub$12.00
Thinly sliced chopped ribeye steak, with (American or Provolone) $ 12 Offered with lettuce, tomato, fried onions and mayo.
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub$12.00
Philly style chopped all-white chicken. Offered with lettuce, tomato, fried onions, mayo American or Provolone.
More about Sophia’s Italian Restaurant

