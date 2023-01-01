Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken noodles in
Ocean City
/
Ocean City
/
Chicken Noodles
Ocean City restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Nori Sushi Bar and Grill
11403 Coastal Highway, Ocean City
No reviews yet
Chicken Soba Noodles
$22.00
Cabbage, peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms
More about Nori Sushi Bar and Grill
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Rice House Bistro
9921 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Ocean City
Avg 4
(71 reviews)
Chicken Noodles Soup
$10.00
More about Rice House Bistro
