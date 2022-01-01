Chicken parmesan in Ocean City
Ocean City restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
DaVinci's By The Sea
1409 N Atlantic Ave, Ocean City
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$24.00
Like our veal Parmigiana. A real classic! served with a side of pasta.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Coins Pub and Restaurant
2820 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City
|Chicken Parmesan
|$20.00
Breaded fresh in house daily and your choice of one side.
TOAST OC
12744 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City
|Chicken Parmigiana Family Meal
|$59.99
Half tray of chicken parmigiana, one half tray of salad, large side of pasta and bread.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.99
Chicken Lightly Breaded, topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Pasta.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.00
