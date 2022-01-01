Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Ocean City

Ocean City restaurants
Toast

Ocean City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille

4507 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City

Avg 3.9 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
BYO Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
More about 45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille
Sunset Island Bar and Grille image

 

Sunset Island Bar and Grille

1 Beachside Drive, Ocean City, MD 21842, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Sunset Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of cheese. Served with fresh slice of tomato, romaine lettuce and onion on the side. (served on a brioche bun)
More about Sunset Island Bar and Grille
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Uber Bagels & Deli

12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D, Ocean City

Avg 4.5 (1550 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.95
Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, & Tomato
More about Uber Bagels & Deli

