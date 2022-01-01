Chicken sandwiches in Ocean City
Ocean City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about 45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille
4507 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City
|BYO Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
More about Sunset Island Bar and Grille
Sunset Island Bar and Grille
1 Beachside Drive, Ocean City, MD 21842, Ocean City
|Sunset Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of cheese. Served with fresh slice of tomato, romaine lettuce and onion on the side. (served on a brioche bun)