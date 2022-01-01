Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Ocean City

Go
Ocean City restaurants
Toast

Ocean City restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Pickles Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Pickles Pub

706 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City

Avg 3.7 (2 reviews)
Takeout
California Chicken Wrap$11.99
More about Pickles Pub
Consumer pic

 

The Original Greene Turtle

11601 Coastal Highway, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
Parmesan cheese, lettuce and caesar dressing.
More about The Original Greene Turtle

Browse other tasty dishes in Ocean City

Chicken Parmesan

Clams

Omelettes

Fried Rice

Garlic Bread

Grilled Chicken

Egg Benedict

Cookies

Map

More near Ocean City to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston