Chimichangas in Ocean City

Ocean City restaurants
Ocean City restaurants that serve chimichangas

Tequila Mockingbird Clothing & Carryout - 12907 Coastal Hwy

12919 Coastal Highway, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef - Chimichanga$20.00
Deep fried flour tortilla topped w/lettuce, homemade salsa, shredded cheese, served with a side of rice and beans
More about Tequila Mockingbird Clothing & Carryout - 12907 Coastal Hwy
Mother's Cantina

2810 Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHIMICHANGA$23.96
Choose spicy slow roasted chorizo sausage (house favorite!!), Tex-Mex ground beef or roasted pulled chicken smothered in shipotle black beans and creamy cheese sauce, rolled in a house made flour tortilla, and deep fried to perfection.
More about Mother's Cantina

