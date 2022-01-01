Chips and salsa in
Ocean City
/
Ocean City
/
Chips And Salsa
Ocean City restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Pancho & Lefty's - Ocean City
12911 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City
No reviews yet
Chips N Salsa
$5.00
More about Pancho & Lefty's - Ocean City
Browse other tasty dishes in Ocean City
Chicken Tenders
Carne Asada
Cake
Tuna Rolls
Burritos
Mozzarella Sticks
Quesadillas
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
More near Ocean City to explore
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Cape May
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Millsboro
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(197 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(432 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(176 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston