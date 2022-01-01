Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crab salad in
Ocean City
/
Ocean City
/
Crab Salad
Ocean City restaurants that serve crab salad
OC Wasabi
3316 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City
No reviews yet
Holy Crab Salad
$18.00
jumbo lump crab meat mixed with japanese mayo, smelt roe and scallions
More about OC Wasabi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Rice House Bistro
9921 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Ocean City
Avg 4
(71 reviews)
Avocado Crab Salad
$18.95
More about Rice House Bistro
