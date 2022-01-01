Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab salad in Ocean City

Ocean City restaurants
Ocean City restaurants that serve crab salad

OC Wasabi image

 

OC Wasabi

3316 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Holy Crab Salad$18.00
jumbo lump crab meat mixed with japanese mayo, smelt roe and scallions
More about OC Wasabi
Rice House Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Rice House Bistro

9921 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Ocean City

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Crab Salad$18.95
More about Rice House Bistro

