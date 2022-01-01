Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Ocean City

Go
Ocean City restaurants
Toast

Ocean City restaurants that serve filet mignon

DRY 85 image

 

DRY 85

12 48th St, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon$34.00
More about DRY 85
OC Wasabi image

 

OC Wasabi

3316 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Mignon Teriyaki$26.00
delectable filet sauteed and topped with our teriyaki sauce & served with steamed vegetables
More about OC Wasabi

Browse other tasty dishes in Ocean City

Taco Salad

Chicken Salad

Cannolis

Fajitas

Eel

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Philly Rolls

French Fries

Map

More near Ocean City to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston