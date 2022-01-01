Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Filet mignon in
Ocean City
/
Ocean City
/
Filet Mignon
Ocean City restaurants that serve filet mignon
DRY 85
12 48th St, Ocean City
No reviews yet
Filet Mignon
$34.00
More about DRY 85
OC Wasabi
3316 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City
No reviews yet
Filet Mignon Teriyaki
$26.00
delectable filet sauteed and topped with our teriyaki sauce & served with steamed vegetables
More about OC Wasabi
