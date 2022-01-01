Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Ocean City

Go
Ocean City restaurants
Toast

Ocean City restaurants that serve fish tacos

45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille

4507 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City

Avg 3.9 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$16.00
Catfish tacos served on grilled flour tortilla's, with cheddar cheese, Asian Slaw, house-made ponzu, and Sriracha Aioli
More about 45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille
Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack

1601 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Fish Tacos$19.00
3 Mahi mahi tacos topped with pico de gallo, cilantro lime slaw, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, corn & black bean salsa, corn tortillas
More about Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack
Sunset Island Bar and Grille image

 

Sunset Island Bar and Grille

1 Beachside Drive, Ocean City, MD 21842, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Fish Tacos$16.00
Four mini soft shell tacos filled with blackened fish with long green hot peppers cream sauce, pickled onions, tomato, micro pea tendrils.
More about Sunset Island Bar and Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Ocean City

Grits

Lasagna

Avocado Salad

Avocado Rolls

Burritos

French Fries

Penne

Tuna Rolls

Map

More near Ocean City to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston