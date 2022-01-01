Fish tacos in Ocean City
Ocean City restaurants that serve fish tacos
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille
4507 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Catfish tacos served on grilled flour tortilla's, with cheddar cheese, Asian Slaw, house-made ponzu, and Sriracha Aioli
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack
1601 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$19.00
3 Mahi mahi tacos topped with pico de gallo, cilantro lime slaw, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, corn & black bean salsa, corn tortillas