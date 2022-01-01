French toast in Ocean City
Ocean City restaurants that serve french toast
Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack
1601 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City
|French Toast Regular
|$12.00
Cinnamon vanilla french toast topped with powdered sugar
Happy Jack Pancake House
2504 N Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City
|French Toast
|$9.99
Three slices of thick brioche bread dipped in cinnamon vanilla egg batter and fried golden brown.
|Kid's Two Piece French Toast
|$5.99
Add bacon or sausage for .50
Includes a kid's sized drink.
|Very Berry French Toast
|$12.99
Three slices of our French Toast topped with fresh blueberries and strawberries and drizzled with sweet raspberry sauce.