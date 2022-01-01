French toast in Ocean City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack

1601 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast Regular$12.00
Cinnamon vanilla french toast topped with powdered sugar
More about Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack
Item pic

 

Happy Jack Pancake House

2504 N Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$9.99
Three slices of thick brioche bread dipped in cinnamon vanilla egg batter and fried golden brown.
Kid's Two Piece French Toast$5.99
Add bacon or sausage for .50
Includes a kid's sized drink.
Very Berry French Toast$12.99
Three slices of our French Toast topped with fresh blueberries and strawberries and drizzled with sweet raspberry sauce.
More about Happy Jack Pancake House

