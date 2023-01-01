Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fresh fruit cup in
Ocean City
/
Ocean City
/
Fresh Fruit Cup
Ocean City restaurants that serve fresh fruit cup
Sea Bay Cafe -
6007 Coastal Highway, Ocean City
No reviews yet
Fresh Fruit Cup
$4.99
More about Sea Bay Cafe -
Happy Jack Pancake House
2504 N Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City
No reviews yet
Fresh Fruit Cup
$2.25
More about Happy Jack Pancake House
Browse other tasty dishes in Ocean City
Shrimp Rolls
Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken Cheesesteaks
Dumplings
Clams
Avocado Salad
French Fries
Egg Sandwiches
More near Ocean City to explore
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.3
(51 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Cape May
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Millsboro
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(94 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(426 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(793 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(257 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(316 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston