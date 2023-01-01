Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried ravioli in Ocean City

Ocean City restaurants that serve fried ravioli

Dough Roller 41st St

4103 Coastal Highway, Ocean City

Fried Ravioli$9.25
Toast OC

221 Wicomico Street, Ocean City

Fried Ravioli$10.00
delicate egg pasta stuffed with premium ricotta cheese. Served Breaded and flash fried with a side of marinara.
