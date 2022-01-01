Garlic bread in Ocean City
Ocean City restaurants that serve garlic bread
DaVinci's By The Sea
1409 N Atlantic Ave, Ocean City
|Homemade Garlic Bread
|$6.00
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Coins Pub and Restaurant
2820 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City
|Garlic Bread
|$1.00
Fresh baked Garlic Bread
TOAST OC
12744 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City
|Garlic Bread
|$4.99
with our Famous, Housemade Garlic Butter
|Garlic Bread
|$4.00
PIZZA
Touch of Italy - OC
6600 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$10.95
our Italian bread baked with butter, garlic, mozzarella, and topped with oregano. Served with a side of our own original tomato sauce.