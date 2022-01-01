Garlic bread in Ocean City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banner pic

 

DaVinci's By The Sea

1409 N Atlantic Ave, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Homemade Garlic Bread$6.00
More about DaVinci's By The Sea
Coins Pub and Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coins Pub and Restaurant

2820 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City

Avg 3.9 (761 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$1.00
Fresh baked Garlic Bread
More about Coins Pub and Restaurant
TOAST OC image

 

TOAST OC

12744 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Bread$4.99
with our Famous, Housemade Garlic Butter
Garlic Bread$4.00
More about TOAST OC
Garlic Cheese Bread image

PIZZA

Touch of Italy - OC

6600 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City

Avg 4.2 (1560 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Cheese Bread$10.95
our Italian bread baked with butter, garlic, mozzarella, and topped with oregano. Served with a side of our own original tomato sauce.
More about Touch of Italy - OC
Consumer pic

 

Mione’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant

6701 Coastal Hwy, Unit 11, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$4.50
10
More about Mione’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant

