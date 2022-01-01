Lobsters in Ocean City
Ocean City restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack
1601 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
3oz steamed lobster, macaroni shells with white cheese sauce, Smoked Gouda, and a garlic herb crust.
|West Tisbury Lobster Roll
|$32.00
More about TOAST OC
TOAST OC
12744 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City
|Lobster Ravioli
|$20.99
Ravioli stuffed with a lobster filling and served with our Vodka Sauce