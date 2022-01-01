Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Ocean City

Go
Ocean City restaurants
Toast

Ocean City restaurants that serve lobsters

Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack

1601 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Mac & Cheese$18.00
3oz steamed lobster, macaroni shells with white cheese sauce, Smoked Gouda, and a garlic herb crust.
West Tisbury Lobster Roll$32.00
More about Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack
TOAST OC image

 

TOAST OC

12744 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$20.99
Ravioli stuffed with a lobster filling and served with our Vodka Sauce
More about TOAST OC
Rice House Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Rice House Bistro

9921 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Ocean City

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce$20.00
More about Rice House Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Ocean City

Dumplings

Veal Parmesan

Fish Tacos

Fried Rice

Clams

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Ocean City to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston