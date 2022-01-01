Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Ocean City

Ocean City restaurants
Ocean City restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Martin Fish Company image

 

Martin Fish Company

12929 Harbor Rd, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Fillet 16 Oz$20.95
More about Martin Fish Company
Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack

1601 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Imperial$38.00
Pan seared Atlantic mahi mahi, jumbo lump crab imperial, roasted fingerling potatoes, sautéed asparagus, lemon tarragon beurre blanc
More about Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack

Map

