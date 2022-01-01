Omelettes in Ocean City
Ocean City restaurants that serve omelettes
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack
1601 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City
|HAM Omelette
|$13.00
All natural cage free 3 egg omelette with cheddar jack cheese, ham & home fries
|Crab Omelette
|$18.00
All natural cage free 3 egg omelette with cheddar jack cheese lump crab meat, roasted tomato aioli & home fries
|Meat Lovers Omelette
|$16.00
All natural cage free 3 egg omelette with cheddar jack cheese stuffed with chopped bacon, diced ham, and sausage served with home fries
Happy Jack Pancake House
2504 N Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City
|Fiery Santa Fe Omelette
|$11.99
Filled with spicy chorizo sausage, jalapenos, and pepperjack cheese and topped with fresh pico de gallo.
|Ham & Cheese Omelette
|$10.79
Ham & cheddar cheese.
|Western Omelette
|$11.99
Filled with ham, cheddar cheese, onions, and green peppers.
TOAST OC
12744 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$10.00
Make it your way!