Paninis in Ocean City
Ocean City restaurants that serve paninis
Waves Bar & Grill - 3 9th Street
3 9th Street, Ocean City
|Pulled Pork Panini
|$14.00
Pulled Pork, Swiss, Adobo Seasoning, Apple, Pickle, Dijon, Ciabatta
Pier 23
12817 Harbor Road, Ocean City
|THE CUBAN PANINI
|$16.00
slow and low cooked mojo pork, sliced ham, homemade pickles, dijon aioli, sliced gruyere cheese pressed into a Cuban panini
|TURKEY BACON RANCH PANINI
|$15.00
slow roasted fresh turkey, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, house made ranch on seeded wheat bread