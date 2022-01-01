Penne in Ocean City
TOAST OC
12744 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City
|Penne alla Vodka
|$15.00
Penne pasta with our homemade vodka sauce.
|Penne w/Sauce
|$12.99
Penne tossed in our Homemade Tomato Sauce - add Meatballs or Sausage
More about Touch of Italy - OC
PIZZA
Touch of Italy - OC
6600 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City
|Penne Rigate alia Bolognese
|$22.95
Bolognese Sauce - penne rigate pasta tossed in handmade meat sauce topped with Pecorino Romano and parsley
|Penne Vodka
|$17.95
Penne pasta tossed in our handmade vodka sauce, topped with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.