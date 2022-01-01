Penne in Ocean City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ocean City restaurants
Ocean City restaurants that serve penne

TOAST OC image

 

TOAST OC

12744 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Penne alla Vodka$15.00
Penne pasta with our homemade vodka sauce.
Penne alla Vodka$15.99
Penne pasta with our homemade vodka sauce.
Penne w/Sauce$12.99
Penne tossed in our Homemade Tomato Sauce - add Meatballs or Sausage
More about TOAST OC
Penne Rigate alia Bolognese image

PIZZA

Touch of Italy - OC

6600 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City

Avg 4.2 (1560 reviews)
Takeout
Penne Rigate alia Bolognese$22.95
Bolognese Sauce - penne rigate pasta tossed in handmade meat sauce topped with Pecorino Romano and parsley
Penne Vodka$17.95
Penne pasta tossed in our handmade vodka sauce, topped with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
More about Touch of Italy - OC

