Ravioli in Ocean City

Ocean City restaurants
Ocean City restaurants that serve ravioli

DaVinci's By The Sea

1409 N Atlantic Ave, Ocean City

Lobster Ravioli$22.00
Served with a rich tomato cream sauce and a hint of basil.
TOAST OC

12744 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City

Fried Ravioli$10.00
delicate egg pasta stuffed with premium ricotta cheese. Served Breaded and flash fried with a side of marinara.
Lobster Ravioli$20.99
Ravioli stuffed with a lobster filling and served with our Vodka Sauce
Ravioli$15.99
Delicate, small pockets of egg pasta Stuffed with ricotta cheese and topped with our homemade tomato sauce.
