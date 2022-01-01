Ravioli in Ocean City
Ocean City restaurants that serve ravioli
DaVinci's By The Sea
1409 N Atlantic Ave, Ocean City
|Lobster Ravioli
|$22.00
Served with a rich tomato cream sauce and a hint of basil.
TOAST OC
12744 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City
|Fried Ravioli
|$10.00
delicate egg pasta stuffed with premium ricotta cheese. Served Breaded and flash fried with a side of marinara.
|Lobster Ravioli
|$20.99
Ravioli stuffed with a lobster filling and served with our Vodka Sauce
|Ravioli
|$15.99
Delicate, small pockets of egg pasta Stuffed with ricotta cheese and topped with our homemade tomato sauce.